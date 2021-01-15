NottyNW’s ‘Fine Boy’ video to be premiered on January 15

NottyNW is set to release visuals of his new song

Ghanaian artist, NottyNW is set to release the visuals of his hit song ‘Fine Boy.’

The colourful video was directed by award-winning Nigerian music video director and cinematographer, T. G Omori.



It will be premiered exclusively on television stations including 4SyteTV, GhOneTV, Bryt TV, and Zylofon TV on Friday, January 15, 2021. The video will debut on Youtube afterward for music lovers across the world.



The video was shot in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, which is known for its beach resorts, boutiques, and nightlife. The upcoming visuals showcase the rich tradition and culture of the continent of Africa.



Omori’s hallmark of quality work helming videos from Burna Boy, Wizkid, Falz, Timaya, Olamide, and Naira Marley was brought to bear on the soon-to-be-released video of NottyNW.



His management, New Way Escalate, says the video will build upon the critical acclaim and momentum generated following the release of the song in September 2020.

Inspired by music legends such as Nana Ampadu and Fela Kuti, NottyNW is on a mission to leave a lasting legacy in the music world with his craft. With an innate ability for writing quality songs, he wants to be remembered for his dedication to being versatile and changing the music industry with his talent.



A set of songs including ‘Hennessey,’ ‘Available,’ ‘Avaya’ and ‘Money’ will be released in the coming months.



His relatable songs based on personal life experiences have led to a growing fan base.



NottyNW, born Nathan Amankona Boateng is leaving footprints on the music scene with his infectious songs.

Source: Notty Music