Novalis taps Medikal for 'Black Stars'

Source: Obed Boafo, Contributor

American-Ghanaian act, Novalis, is out with a new anthem titled 'Black Stars'.

Featuring the award-winning Medikal, the feel-good song pays homage to the independence of Ghana.



Produced by MintBeatz, it is already making waves. Both acts came good on the song, fully immersing themselves into a piece of craft that sees them at their very best.



With Pkmi handling the visuals, the song's appreciation grows on you as the video, shot on location in parts at the Independence Square, explores some of the unique signatures that sum up a complete Black Stars storyline and moment.



"It took us the whole day to shoot this video. Honestly, I didn't even know it was this hard to find coloured umbrellas in the market place. I wrote the treatment and Pkmi put his twist to it. I wanted something colourful and monumental and that is where the Independence Square idea came from. Where else can we make a statement other than the Staple of Ghana," said Novalis.



He adds that he "came home with one goal in mind, to work with the best. So when I and Medikal linked we both knew what it was. I appreciate him inviting and welcoming me to his home. Honestly, the song took about 30 minutes no pen and pad just vibes and talent. Mint Beatz who is my main producer came up with the beat. This was definitely a Black Stars connection because we knew we had to put on for the whole of Africa. And I believe Ghana is the gateway to Africa. This was definitely an AMG and GCN (greencardnation) connection."

"I knew that coming back to where I was born and raised before I went abroad, it had to be something magical and something that will wake the whole Ghana up. And that's why I made sure I stated that because I am definitely a Labadi boy."



"My goal through music is to bridge the gap between American and African music and to prove to a generation of Africans that the American dream can be the African dream as well. I have opened for artistes such as Mr.Eazi, Techno and Stonebwoy in Atlanta and have performed in festivals such as SXSW," he added.



Watch the video below:



