'Nude photo was unnecessary' - Social media users attack Akuapem Poloo

Some Ghanaians on social media have lambasted Akuapem Poloo for posing naked in front of her 7-year-old son.

The controversial actress chose to celebrate her son's birthday in a bizarre way by sharing a photo on her Instagram page; posing completely naked in front of her 7-year-old son, Mudasir, who was adorned only in a pant.



She accompanied the post with, "Son today reminds me of the very day I gave birth to you with no stress and with no regret…..30th June 2013 exactly 4:46 am Sunday Haha I still remember this date paa because it’s really meant a lot to me, I only felt the 30 minutes pain when you were turning to come out. You were soo good to me.



I gave birth with no complication, no cut no disability Haha I love you son. You see how you look at me always remember that I love you. I’m naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me naked lying somewhere don’t pass by me but rather see me as your mom who brought you to life."



The post which has however been deleted from her page has generated heated conversation on social media.



According to critics, that photoshoot was unnecessary and uncalled for. They explained she has subjected her son to psychological stress.

Others have however defended her based on the caption that accompanied the photo, explaining that it is her unique way of celebrating motherhood.



Read some of the tweets below:





Akuapem poloo is gradually going mad o ...Wo dier Hw3 ?? — Ass Doctor (@PeterRicci11) June 30, 2020

It’s not about Akuapem Poloo bro . It’s about the innocent kid . Remember, social media never forgets and it could be used against the child when he grows up . Let’s think about his mental health . The mother can do anything with her body and nobody gives a fuck about that . https://t.co/QM33jos9j0 — Nkdaddy???????? (@Nanakwame_____) June 30, 2020

This Akuapem poloo nude shoot was unnecessary. The poor child looks traumatized. — Asabea ???????? (@Maajoa_Yeboah) June 30, 2020

It's unfortunate how social media, a great and positive tool has crippled us to the grounds of low self respect, all for an empty electronic like and hype. Akuapem poloo can decide to do what she likes since she is an adult, but she shouldn't drag her innocent son into this. — Nana Yaw (@Nana_Baabu) June 30, 2020

Ignorance is the seedling for most of society's vices.. A male child's "Oedipus Complex" has just been further strengthened..wow congratulations..???????? — onedanielkings (@DanielKingsanya) June 30, 2020

This Akuapem Poloo’s picture de3 it’s bad Paa..Imagine Shatta Wale and his daughter taking this kid of picture...Feminists will be shouting ???? — Adwoa Kakra (@kakra19) June 30, 2020

The look on the boys face shows he would be scarred for life and he wishes he could unsee this image. This is wrong on all levels. Those of you saying otherwise are mad. Imagine the outrage if this was a man with his daughter? — Bill™ (@ArutaJnr) June 30, 2020

Dose of u criticising Akuapem poloo, don't u bath ur children

in ur various homes? or just because she decide to make hers public? Ghanaians we are bunch of hypocrites. Get the import of her message and stop this unnecessary criticism. Mr and mrs. Right fuo. — wofageneral (@Fageneral_1) June 30, 2020

So why is akuapem poloo not being arrested and charged with child pornography. Would the case be different if a man had gone naked in front his daughter???????????? @estonia_borga @TiCmusicGh — MimiVan (@allisvanity09) June 30, 2020

A Thread



I see a lot of people saying there’s nothing wrong with the picture Akuapem Poloo posted. This is a thread to help educate y’all on how wrong it is from my perspective. Be open minded and enjoy ????????? — Kevin (@wofa_kay9) June 30, 2020

What we may not realize is that, the message this sends to this boy is that this is normal. Fast forward to 20 years later and he thinks all women should be able to show him their nakedness. #responsibleparenting — Roguebanks (@Roguebanks1) June 30, 2020

Akuapem Poloo why u block me



John dumelo

Sarkodie pic.twitter.com/FcL28G0BMl — Archer 13 (@Archer168322661) June 30, 2020

creativity or not, I dont think its proper to want to normalize a parent knowingly going naked in front of their child in the name of creativity. — BERNIE_SCRIBBLINGS (@ObinnaBernard) June 30, 2020

