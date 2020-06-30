36
Entertainment Tue, 30 Jun 2020

'Nude photo was unnecessary' - Social media users attack Akuapem Poloo

Some Ghanaians on social media have lambasted Akuapem Poloo for posing naked in front of her 7-year-old son.

The controversial actress chose to celebrate her son's birthday in a bizarre way by sharing a photo on her Instagram page; posing completely naked in front of her 7-year-old son, Mudasir, who was adorned only in a pant.

She accompanied the post with, "Son today reminds me of the very day I gave birth to you with no stress and with no regret…..30th June 2013 exactly 4:46 am Sunday Haha I still remember this date paa because it’s really meant a lot to me, I only felt the 30 minutes pain when you were turning to come out. You were soo good to me.

I gave birth with no complication, no cut no disability Haha I love you son. You see how you look at me always remember that I love you. I’m naked in front of you because this is how naked I was giving birth to you, so in case you find me naked lying somewhere don’t pass by me but rather see me as your mom who brought you to life."

The post which has however been deleted from her page has generated heated conversation on social media.

According to critics, that photoshoot was unnecessary and uncalled for. They explained she has subjected her son to psychological stress.

Others have however defended her based on the caption that accompanied the photo, explaining that it is her unique way of celebrating motherhood.

See the new photo below:

He was like my love for you will never end mummy lol ???? @sonof_poloo this look di3333 I have to be steady oo anyway happy birthday to you baby boy love you???????????? Muah @humblessignature ???? @arxstudios Outfit @carlos.collection

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

