OB Amponsah barrages ‘short’ Lekzy DeComic with lengthiest birthday post

It’s the birthday of one of Ghana’s funniest comedians Lekzy DeComic – the man who refuses to admit he is short, instead, touts he is “too cute to be mute”; but that is not the news! He has received what could be termed as the lengthiest birthday message from his colleague OB Amponsah and that will obviously elicit reactions from social media users.

Sharing two photographs of them from two separate occasions – one capturing both in caps, white top and a pair of black trousers to match; while the other captures them in hats and traditional apparels -, OB Amponsah departs from his usual style of scripting birthday messages and assembles vocabularies for the epic piece.



“Did you watch my height before giving me that caption?” reacts Lekzy DeComic in the comment section.



Typical of him, OB Amponsah weaves the post with humour as he punctuates it with recent incidents in the country. A portion of the piece sees him shower appellations on Lekzy DeComic and the ‘Optometrist by day, comedian by night’ would metamorphose into a rapper or a poet with the use of wordplay.



“My ballot box… My Abu Jinapor, Ah, Nana, omo ye ahe? Ahen koraaaa?” he emits, as he admits Lekzy will always be in his memory like the widely condemned actions of Abu Jinapor and Carlos Anhekorah during the elections of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

“If you stumble, count me there. Gratitude; no need to declare. Your thoughts are clear in my mind. Understanding we always find. Happy birthday my friend. I’m excited to attend. This birthday poem is just for you. A great big smile is overdue,” he continues.



OB Amponsah concludes with a word of caution: “Hwe wo ho so yie. Na nipa nnye” – to wit, be vigilant because man is wicked.



