OB Amponsah to crack ribs with ‘Ghanaian by card’

32670375 OB Amponsah

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Award-winning comedian OB Amponsah is set to thrill fans ahead of the yuletide on December 9 with his standup comedy show at the National Theatre dubbed “Ghanaian by card”.

Every year in the last four years, OB has entertained Ghanaians to four yearly shows.

OB Amponsah staged “Voices in my Head” in 2019, “Political Refugee” in 2020 and “Popular But Broke” in 2021.

This year’s stand up comedy title “Ghanaian by Card” is inspired by recent happenings and hardships in the country.

Outside of OB’s performance which is the highlight of the night, there will be massive support from some great Comedians and a surprise performance from one of Ghana’s celebrated artiste.

OB Amponsah said he is excited about his contribution to the industry and is happy about this year’s show being brought to Ghanaians by Pebble, a streaming platform for authentic local content.

OB Amponsah believes that this will open doors for other comedians and the creative industry as a whole to showcase and share their content for growth and of course money.

