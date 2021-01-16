OB Nartey, others criticizing Celestine Donkor are ignorant - Socrate Safo

Ghanaian Filmmaker, Socrate Safo

Ghanaian Filmmaker and former Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Socrate Safo has slammed radio personality OB Nartey and others criticizing Celestine Donkor for featuring two secular musicians on her new song ‘Thank You’ (Yedawase).

To him, the approach by the gospel music lovers to ridicule singers Efya and Akwaboah on who qualifies to do gospel music is needless and should not be entertained.



Speaking on the 'Best Entertainment Show' Friday morning on Okay FM, Socrate Safo emphasized that he expected the gospel music lovers rather to embrace the Celestine Donkor strategy is aiming to win more souls for Christ.



According to him, the Gospel message will not reach the ear of the numerous worldly fans if Celestine Donkor does not harness the talents of the two for the propagation of the gospel.



"When we read the bible, Mark 2:13... Jesus Christ was criticized for dinning with the sinners, and he told those criticizing him that he didn't come for the righteous but rather the sinners. So Jesus Christ mission on this earth was to deal with sinners and make them righteous. Then also in Mark 9:38 - another story of Jesus Christ dealing with sinners which his disciples didn't like.

"In this current case, all those criticizing Celestine Donkor for dinning with the unbelievers, it tells me that they are all ignorant over what they claim they are. They don't understand the Christianity they claim to be part. This rather the time more encouragement should be done to open way for other unbelievers. Such people should grow in the spirit and learn" he said.



In the past, several gospel musicians have done collaborations with secular artistes which attracted criticism from the gospel music fraternity.



Many argue that secular artistes are not cut out to do gospel music because of the content of their songs, as well as their lifestyle.



The likes of Herty Borngreat, Yaw Sarpong, Gifty Adorye, Joyce Blessing and MOG have all featured secular artistes