OT n Aiges drop new music titled 'Paradise'

OT n Aiges releases new single titled Paradise

Source: MicBurnerz Music

OT n Aiges, the rising duo in the Ghanaian music scene, has just released a mesmerizing new single.

"Paradise", the title of the song is the first single released by the music duo at the beginning of the new year.



This highly anticipated track showcases their exceptional talent and distinctive style, captivating listeners with its unique blend of rap.



This release follows OT nAiges' success in 2023, further solidifying their position as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

As 'Paradise' makes its way onto the airwaves, fans can expect to be enchanted by the artist's evolution and commitment to pushing artistic boundaries.



The single is now available on all major music platforms, including Boomplay, Audiomack, Spotify, Apple Music, etc., allowing fans to immerse themselves in the auditory experience that is 'Paradise.'