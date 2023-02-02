Obaapa Christy mourns with gospel singer who lost brother to police brutality

Gospel musician Obaapa Christy

Veteran Gospel Musician Obaapa Christy mourns with her colleague Perpetual Didier after she lost her brother to police brutality.

Perpetual is in distress and calling for justice after an encounter with the police left her brother dead.



Her brother has been identified as Shadrach Arloo, who was allegedly maltreated to death by a police officer at West Hills Mall.



Reports gathered revealed that the deceased was in a confrontation with the policeman after he declined to have his bag searched. Consequently, he was allegedly beaten and tased.



In the subsequent hours, his sister, Perpetual Didier, who appears to be emotionally downcast, has been lamenting to whosoever cares to listen.

It is for this reason gospel singer Obaapa Christy paid the family a visit to offer a shoulder for her colleague to lean on.



In videos shared on social media, she is spotted stroking the hair of the aggrieved sister who was narrating the unfortunate incident.



According to the Police Service, their attention has been drawn to a viral video in which a female who identifies herself as Perpetual Didier alleges that the action of a Police Officer has caused the death of her brother.



The Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has commenced an investigation into the allegation and has contacted Madam Perpetual Didier to assist with the investigation.