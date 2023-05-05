0
Obaapa Christy shines on 'Let It Go'

Christiana Gospel Gospel singer, Obaapa Christy

Fri, 5 May 2023

Multiple award- winning Gospel musician, Obaapa Christy is out with an English song 'Let It Go' and it is fire.

The beautiful song written by Nana Franke is already doing well in some radio stations in Accra and beyond. This is because of its uniqueness and how nice the song sounds to the ear.

Although her songs are mostly rendered in Twi, Obaapa Christy did so well on the track as if she has been doing English songs for a long time.

Recorded by Osei Drummer, 'Let It Go', which praises God will have a remix with some of the top musicians in Ghana. It is her wish that her latest song will be a hit soon because the texture of the song.

It cuts across both the local and foreign market and Obaapa is bent on promoting it very well. It his her wish that her latest song will as always touch the hearts of her listeners and also be a testimony for them all

The Award-winning gospel artiste who celebrated two decades in the gospel industry is known for other songs like 'Moving Forward', 'Dabiaa', 'I Am Coming Out', 'The Glory', 'Wa Gye Me', 'Hyebre Sesafo' among others.

