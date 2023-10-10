Obaapa Gladys explains the rationale behind her ‘Cobra’ song

Ghanaian musician, Obaapa Gladys

Obaapa Gladys, who has come into the limelight in the country for her popular song titled ‘Cobra’, has disclosed what informed her decision to come up with the music and the rationale behind it.

According to her, the manner in which cobras behave when attacking their prey could be likened to the attitude of some people who harm others.



The singer explained that some people enter other people's life with the intention of hurting them or thwarting their ambitions in order to make sure that they are unsuccessful in their endeavours. She continued, saying that seeing these attitudes inspired her to give her song the title 'Cobra'.



Speaking in an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on OnuaTV which GhanaWeb monitored on Sunday, October 8, 2023, Obaapa Gladys detailed the reason she titled her song ‘Cobra.’



“Before someone hurts you unless he gets close to you. How can you tell the person’s mindset whether it's good or bad? If l look at this animal [cobra], it sees you but you can’t see it. The way it will hide and sometimes spit on you till you become weak for it to come and attack you.



"There are some people like that, a lot of people are in Nsawam prison with no fault of theirs because of what someone said, the person has become a cobra and bitten him/her. In marriage, people become cobras and divorce. So most people behave like cobras that’s why I brought this song,” she explained.



The song ‘Cobra’ has become popular in the country in recent days after it was associated with some happenings in the country with regard to betrayal.

A person whose actions seem to betray others is called ‘Cobra’ hence the popularity gained by the song.



