Obibini fires Ghanaian rappers in new single 'Shoot'

The truth is, making the list of lyrical monsters in Ghana in the game of rap cannot be left out David Kwaku Effum Boafo who goes by the moniker, Obibini.

Man is simply intoxicated with bars, punchline, wordplay and all the elements that make rap song complete considering the lyrical content of his new project titled “SHOOT”.



SHOOT is a Hip-Hop joint and Obibini of Zylofon Music fame didn’t disappoint by throwing subtle jabs at the acclaimed king of rappers in the country.



Music video directed by Mickey whiles production credit goes to Konfem should be put on replay as no lover of real Hip-Hop can listen to it once.

MUSIC VIDEO BELOW:



