'Obidients wanted to set me up in prison' - Seun Kuti discloses in new video

Nigerian afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti

Seun Kuti, Nigerian afrobeat singer and son of Fela Kuti, has accused supporters of Peter Obi, popularly known as "Obidients," of attempting to frame him following his detention by the Nigerian police.

Recall that Seun was seen on camera assaulting a police officer, which generated so many mixed reactions online.



He was later detained earlier this month for allegedly assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.



In a new video, the controversial singer blamed 'Obidients' for trying to frame him when he was imprisoned for eight days.



He said: "The Obidients still wanted to set me up inside the prison. Thank God for Ancestral Secret Service. They don’t know that the Ancestral Secret Service is always working. Even inside the cell, they were there with me for 24 hours, watching and guarding to make sure mosquitoes did not bite me.

"Have you ever seen or heard that someone went to jail and was not bitten by mosquitoes? That was me. They wanted to set me up but the news got me. All these fake journalists can’t back up what they are saying; they can’t back up what they are doing because they know what is behind it – the nonsense they spew as facts.



"Even when they tell the truth, they are lying because the truth has an agenda. They are not saying it for people to know about it, they are saying it so that they can get something from somewhere that is sinister. Even when they do something that is right, it is wrong.



"Some people have gone so far as to lie that Oxford (University) hosted David Hundeyin. Oxford doesn’t know you. Who are you? Why are you lying that Oxford hosted you? They used that for clout – clout chasers. Everything they do is about clout."