Obinim saved me from dying in June 3 disaster – Fredima

Bishop Daniel Obinim

Renowned music producer Fred Kyei Mensah has disclosed that the Head Pastor of International God’s Way Church, Prophet Daniel Obinim, appeared to him in a dream on June 3rd 2015, telling him not to step out.

Speaking with MzGee on 3FM‘s Showbuzz on Thursday, September 10, Fredima, as he is popularly called, said his friend invited him to Obinim’s church. After that, the man of God opted to speak to him about a prophecy he had seen about him regarding death.



“I don’t joke with my spiritual things. It is rather unfortunate if I see Ghanaians mocking prophet Obinim. When he tells you something you can choose to work on it or leave it. Prior to June 3rd disaster, I had not attended Obinim’s church before. I had a friend who works with Obinim, he called me and said Obinim wants to speak to me about a prophecy he saw about me. When I went to him, he told me death is coming unto me and it involves water and fire.



“He told me it will definitely happen but he prays the Lord will take me out of that disaster coming upon my life. It will cause me some pains, but after sometime, the Lord will deliver me from the situation.

“On the day of disaster, when I was doing preparation to go out, I saw Prophet Obinim in a trance and I decided not to go out again on that day. Later in the evening, I had a call that flood and fire has destroyed all my belongings in my studio at Nkrumah Circle.



“On Thursday June 4th 2015, we woke up to the dreadful news of damage done by the floods and one big explosion at a petrol station killing 154 Ghanaians at Kwame Nkrumah Circle, making it one of the deadliest disasters in Ghana.”

