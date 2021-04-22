Obofour and Agradaa must settle their beef in court instead of social media – Onegod

Source: Oman Ghana

Self-styled spiritualist, Kwaku Amoateng known as Onegod has entreated the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel International, Rev Kwaku Obofour to seek legal redress in his unending tussle with female fetish priestess, Komfo Agradaaa.

According to Onegod there is no need for the man of God to be engaging with the priestess on social media as it is not the right avenue for him to seek justice over some statement made by Agradaa that impugns his integrity.



“My advice to Kwaku Obofour is that if Rev Owusu Bempah has advised him to back down, he should listen and instead live the matter in the hands of the judiciary. The judiciary have been empowered by the president and they are ready to deal with your issues. The social media battle is getting too intense,” he said.



Rev Obofour and Komfo Agradaa have recurrently engaged in social media fights with most of it being ignited by certain allegations the priestess keeps making against Rev Obofour.



In his recent reply to Agradaa, Rev Obofour swore that the Priestess had drawn a battle line after three years of coming at him by insulting his wife and that he was not going to hold back against her this time around.



Explaining the spiritual angle to the fracas between Obofour and Agradaa, Ongod stated on Oman Channel that the two spiritually are a lion and a lioness respectively and that they are engaged in a spiritual battle for supremacy.

“In the spiritual world it is a battle between a lion and a lioness. It is a spiritual battle,” he stated.



In a related development, however, the two have become victims of a crackdown by the National Communications Authority on some unregulated TV stations.



Agradaa’s media house was on Wednesday raided with her two TV stations shutdown by security operatives. She was also arrested for promoting and engaging in fraud. In a subsequent release by the NCA, it listed 47 other TV stations to be shut down including Rev Obofour’s Ice TV and Kiss TV.



watch Ongod speak on Obofour and Agradaa below:



