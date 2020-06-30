Entertainment

Obofour descends on those who rumoured that his wife fainted

Rev. Obofour can be said to be the ‘punchline’ king of pastors in Ghana as he does not give room to anyone who wants to tarnish his image or that of anyone closer to him.

In a video sighted online, Rev. Obofour sounded very furious, stating that anyone who mentions his wife or kids in any conversation won’t have it easy with him.



According to Rev. Obofour, some people have falsely spread rumors that his wife fainted upon hearing the death news of his mum. Rev. Obofour said that his mum has not passed away neither has his wife fainted in recent times hence he does not know what at all people want from him by saying things that are untrue.



Rev. Obofour went on to ‘degrade’ the person who started the rumors, cursing that the fellow will never know peace until he/she begs for saying false things about his wife and mother.

Meanwhile, Rev. Obofour and his beautiful wife Ciara tease each other with a kiss in a live video to prove that all is well with them.





