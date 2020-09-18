Entertainment

Obofour to hold naming ceremony for his triplets at plush hotel

Founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Kweku Agyei Antwi

The founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Kweku Agyei Antwi popularly known as Rev. Obofour who is known for his flashy lifestyle is about to raise the bar for some self-acclaimed men of God in the country with the naming ceremony of his triplets.

Rev Obofour and his wife, Ciara welcomed triplets in May this year.



Per information available to us, the couple has named their babies with plans advanced to hold a lavish baby christening ceremony at a luxurious hotel in Accra.



An invitation card we intercepted revealed that the names of the babies are Jesse, Jeremie and Jeremiah with their naming ceremony set to happen on September 26, 2020, at the plush Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

