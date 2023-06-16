Oboy Siki retracts claim on funding of Agya Koo's mansion, apologises for spreading false information

Veteran Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki

Veteran Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki, has reversed his stance on the funding of his colleague Agya Koo's lavish mansion in Kumasi.

Initially, Oboy Siki insisted that no actor could afford to construct such an opulent house solely from their acting earnings, claiming that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had provided financial support for the project.



He alleged that Agya Koo had struggled in the movie industry and only managed to accumulate enough money through an endorsement deal with the NPP in 2016.



However, in a recent interview on Angel FM, Oboy Siki confessed to fabricating the story about the funding of Agya Koo's mansion.



He admitted that his previous remarks were made for the sake of generating hype and attention, even though they were taken out of context.



"We were attempting to create a buzz. We believed that by making controversial statements, people would talk about us. But now I realize that what we did was wrong. We should not have said what we said," he said.



Oboy Siki expressed remorse for spreading false information about his colleague and acknowledged that he had a change of heart.

He sincerely apologised to his fans and the general public for his behaviour, seeking their forgiveness.



"I am truly sorry for my actions, and I hope that you can find it in your hearts to forgive me," he humbly stated.



Agya Koo's extravagant mansion in Kumasi has sparked an online debate regarding its architectural aesthetics and the source of funding.



During the open house party, the veteran actor himself revealed that it took him nearly seven years of hard work to construct the magnificent edifice, shedding light on the dedication and effort he put into realizing his dream home.



