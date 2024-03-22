Oboy Siki reveals why he celebrated his birthday at a cemetery

Veteran Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki

You may recall that social media was abuzz after Ghanaian actor Oboy Siki, known for his unconventional choices, celebrated his birthday at a cemetery earlier in March.

In a trending video, Oboy Siki, clad in Kente cloth, was seen performing libations and cutting a cake.



The video left a lot of tongues wagging on social media, with many questioning why he would engage in such an act.



In a recent interview with Ambassador TV, Oboy Siki disclosed his reasons for celebrating his birthday at a cemetery.



According to him, the unique celebration was not for social media attention, as some speculated, but a tribute to his ancestors, following what he believes was spiritual guidance.



He shared that he has been praying for eternal rest in 2024 and felt directed by his ancestors in a dream to honor them on his birthday.



"It wasn’t for social media trends. Never. I don’t have to celebrate my birthday at the cemetery to get trends because I’m trending on social media every day. I made it public that it is my prayer for my Maker (God) to call me to rest this year 2024, and I had dreams from my ancestors, so they directed me to feed them on my birthday," he disclosed.

He further explained that while his original plan was to carry out this homage in his hometown, practical considerations led him to choose the cemetery instead.



Oboy Siki said he is awaiting further communication from his ancestors, which he anticipates will come through his dreams.



"I don’t know whether my ancestors are satisfied with what I did for them or not because I've yet to hear from them, but I know they will definitely talk to me in my dreams very soon," he stated.



Earlier, in a 2023 interview, Oboy predicted that he would die in 2024.



He said he would not die by any spiritual medicine or accident but peacefully in his room.



He said he has told his family and friends about his death and he is not afraid of it.

