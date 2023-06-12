Oboy Siki set to plan his funeral after predicting his death in 2024

Oboy Siki, a veteran Ghanaian actor

Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki, has begun making plans for his funeral following his prediction that he won’t live beyond 2024.

During an earlier interview, the actor confidently predicted that he will die in a peaceful manner, "I won't die through an accident, I will die peacefully. You will come to find me lying cool in my room."



Speaking on the supposed prophecy at that time, Oboy Siki said it is based on a personal covenant and plea he made with God, adding that he believes God will honour it.



However, giving updates on that particular subject on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall, the actor said he has commenced plans for his funeral scheduled for next year.



Expressing a sense of fulfilment in his spirit, Oboy Siki believes he has achieved everything he was meant to do on Earth and feels it would be better to pass away rather than to linger on unnecessarily.

However, Oboy Siki declared that should he live beyond 2024, he would lead a life of indiscipline, causing trouble and annoyance to everyone who knows him.



Touching on his involvement in a number of controversies in recent times, a remorseless Oboy Siki said the years after 2024 will be worse.



