Obrafour missed an opportunity to have business relationship with Drake - Arnold

Ghanaian rapper, Obrafour missed an opportunity to create a business relationship with superstar, Drake by failing to respond to emails by the Canadian rapper's representatives when they reached out to the former to sample his song 'Oye Ohene' which featured Tinny, this is according to Arnold Asamoah- Baidoo.

The entertainment pundit made this submission on Untied Showbiz with MzGee on April 22 when he punched holes into Obrafour's lawsuit against Drake.



He explained how Obrafour could have benefited immensely from a collaboration with Drake on his song ‘Calling My Name' off his 2022 album titled 'Honestly, Nevermind'.



Arnold posited that Obrafour might not cash out in his 10 million dollar suit against Drake over the wrongful use of his song.



"Let me insist that if indeed Obrafour's team saw the email and ignored it then that was a wrong move. There is no guarantee that they will win the court case. Number two, you've missed an opportunity to actually have some business relationship with Drake. Why waste time and contract lawyers from the US?



"You could have engaged the person one-on-one and settled everything," he explained in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.

Arnold also shared his two cents on Mantse Aryeequaye's move to publicly condemn Obrafour and claim ownership of his voice, 'Killer Cut' which was featured in Obrafour's 'Oye Ohene'.



He added: "I have seen a lot of people bashing Mantse but the gentleman says he has been trying to reach Obrafour or Hammer for the last 20 years and they never respond to him. So, what do you expect the person to do?...the only part where Manste slacked was his continuous tagging of Drake in his tweets."



OPD/BB