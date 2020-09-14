Entertainment

Obrafour raps lazily but still makes a lot of sense – Tic confesses

Veteran rapper, Obrafour

Rapper and musician Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah popularly known as Tic has described his fellow musician Obrafour as a lazy rapper who still makes a lot of sense with his lyrics.

According to him, other musicians rap lazily like him through storytelling to make their music sensible but Obrafour’s way is unique which makes people including himself enjoy his music.



Speaking on Kanatanka TV with Mona Gucci in an interview, Tic said “Tinny and Okomfour Kwadee were the guys who were telling stories in their music. But Obrafour was like doing all of that and taking his time and making some sense. That was amazing”.



“At some point, I will listen to Obrafour and I tell my boss you know what, this guy he will rap timidly and you will still enjoy it. It’s like he is lazy but you will still enjoy it,” he confessed

Obrafour, born Michael Eliot Kwabena Okyere Darko is noted for having a very unique style of Twi rap which he fuses with African proverbs and idiomatic expressions.



His popular and hit “Pae Mu Ka” album is noted to be the best Hiplife album ever and became one of the best selling albums in the history of Ghana.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.