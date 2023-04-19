8
Menu
Entertainment

Obrafour seeks US$10 million from Drake in a 2023 lawsuit

Obrafour Drake Fvbdcnm.jfif Drake and Obrafour. Image via Instagram

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Canadian rapper Drake has been sued by Ghana's Hiplife legend, Obrafour over copyright infringement in his 2022 song 'Calling My Name' off his ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ album.

The court document, according to 3news.com, revealed that Drake's team reached out to Obrafour for the use of his song 'Oye Ohene' remix which features Tinny and although he denied the request, Drake still went on with his move.

Obrafour, real named Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko, who through his lawyers filed the case in the Southern District of New York, is seeking “at least $10 million in damages” from Drake.

When news of the lawsuit became public, Ghanaian social media users shared their opinion with a pledge to follow the case which is of interest to many.

Drake with a net worth is 250 million dollars was in November 2022 sued together with 21 Savage having used the Vogue name and trademark without consent in their joint album, “Her Loss”.

Below is the document.



Check out the two songs below:





You can also watch some of our programmes below.







OPD/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Coup plot case: Lawyer Adawudu clashes with judges
Video of boy studying under Accra streetlights goes viral
It will be difficult for Mahama to win election 2024 – Ben Ephson
Government called out for declaring Monday 'salah' holiday
How Chief of Staff lambasted ECG for allowing Mahama to pay his bills
Albert Donkor family rejects 'armed robber' tag
EOCO freezes 95 luxurious cars; directs owners to report before May 3
Ex-Fomena NPP chair confirms receiving GH¢1m from Ken Agyapong
Hakimi's divorce saga: Captain Smart narrates experience
Akufo-Addo to appoint Gertrude Torkornoo As New CJ of Ghana – Report
Related Articles: