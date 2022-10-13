0
Obrafour throws it back to 2004 with 4X4

Obrafour 4x4 1.png Captain Planet, Obrafour and Coded

Thu, 13 Oct 2022

Seasoned rapper, Obrafour, on Thursday, published an 18-year-old photo of his music duo, 4x4, made up of Captain Planet and Coded.

The throwback image with so many memories behind it was taken in 2004 during the Execution Dairy tour.

Fans of Obrafour who reacted to the post congratulated the Ghanaian artistes for holding them down back in the day with their timeless tunes

In the Thursday's post, Obrafour called on the public to "respect pacesetters" in the music industry.

"#tbt with Captain Planet 4x4 and Coded4x4 during the ‘Execution Dairy’ promotional tour back in 2004. #kasahari #thisishiplife #ghanamusictotheworld #respectthepacesetters," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Captain Planet and Coded of 4X4 fame have gone their separate ways after working together for years.

The two have released solo projects like 'Abodie' and 'Dada Damoase'.

Check out the photo below:

