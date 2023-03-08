Obuobia Darko-Opoku encourages genuine compliments and mutual respect among women

Ghanaian politician and journalist, Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has emphasized the importance of complimenting others and learning to build relationships based on mutual respect and admiration.

She said this at the maiden edition of ‘Women of Valour,’ an event aimed at empowering women and highlighting their achievements.



“Learn to compliment people, and that one point that Naa made that I was so happy about. You don't want to compliment anybody. What's wrong with saying, ‘Oh, Joyce, I like your braids, and I like the fact that you are always in braids. That's your signature.



“What's the point in saying that today you are looking beautiful? Where did you get them, and if you think you can afford something similar that's your pocket size? "Learn to complement each other,” she said.



She also encouraged people to learn to genuinely compliment others, even if they find it difficult to do so, rather than withholding compliments based on their perception of the individual.



Obuobia also pointed out that people often avoid complimenting others because of their biases, which is not helpful.

“The thing is beautiful, yet because of who is wearing it, you can’t complement it. Ah, have you seen her dress and her shoes? They are not even nice. They are lying; when they get home, they will start calling people to ask, ‘Do you have some of this dress?"



"They will take the photos and go and show them to people and ask, ‘ Do you have any? Meanwhile, when you saw the person wearing it, you didn't say a word,” she added.



Furthermore, she highlighted the need to cultivate genuine relationships with people based on mutual respect and admiration rather than just using them to get ahead in life.



The Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe emphasized that the men who would help women achieve their goals in life are not necessarily the ones they sleep with, but those who genuinely respect and admire them.



“What is so difficult about letting people know we enjoy their looks?" We enjoy how they present themselves and everything. We cannot do that, but at the end of the day, what do we lose?

"You will be amazed to see that the men who will help you and move you up are not the ones who will warm your bed. Yes, you heard me right. Yes, the men who will be of help to you in this world are not the ones who will sleep with you,” she highlighted.







