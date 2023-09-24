OccupyJulorbiHouse Demo: Lekzy DeComic blames the church for rise in corruption

Ghanaian comedian Lekzy DeComic

Ghanaian comedian Lekzy DeComic says the church should also be blamed for the recent economic crisis Ghana has plunged into.

Speaking on a panel discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz on September 23, 2023, he shared his views on the protest, saying that most churches in the country are to blame for the rise in corruption-related cases in the country.



To buttress his point, Lekzy asked how a young police officer whose salary is less than GH¢3,000 cedis would be able to give a certain amount of money during offerings in church, yet the church never speaks to it and gets to the bottom of where the money is from.



“I feel like the church has failed us. I want to open this conversation. Everything (sic). I saw a plaque with 'corruption' or something written on it during the protest. How can a young boy, a police officer, probably with a salary not even up to GH¢3,000, yet when an offering is taken 5 times in a month, he’s able to give GH¢5,000, but the man of God has never asked him where he got that money from. The church has a way of fueling corruption because where does that excess money come from?” he quizzed.



He continued that the church has become a platform where people who are due for promotion are not recognized, but those with money are rather known.



“It is as a result of all these that corruption is on the rise because, in most churches, people who have money are recognized and promoted while people who have the anointing of God are instead left out. In my church, for instance, there are anointed people who can be promoted but are still deacons,” he claimed.



He went on to charge Ghanaians to ask politicians where they get their money from “because any church that invites them for a program, that politician gives out money. So, imagine he has 30 churches in his constituency, and he gives money to all of them, where do you think he gets the money to give to these churches? All in the name of building a church,” he said.

Lekzy added that most of the youth are suffering and “expect the church to speak to these issues, but they are not doing so and have politicized everything in Ghana, including prophecies.”



On the last day of the three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests, protesters attempted to force their way through a police barricade deep into the night and march to the presidency.



This is despite the illegal arrests and police high-handedness that marred Day 1 when police arrested 49 protesters, who were detained for hours on allegations of unlawful assembly.



All of them were later released on bail.



Day 2 and 3 passed without any major incidents as police barricaded the main road leading to the presidency, Jubilee House, even before the protesters began their march towards the place.



While Day 2 saw the blocking of one part of the 37-Accra road, the final day saw the blocking of both sides, which meant vehicular traffic was greatly constrained for the better part of the day.

VKB/BB