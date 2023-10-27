Odarky Andy calls out Fameye for agreeing to collabo but refusing to do it

Odarky Andy

Odarky Andy has said “it’s been one year” since he asked Fameye to feature on a song but it is yet to happen.

He spoke to Akua Sonto, sit-in host on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo, Thursday, October 26, 2023.



Andy was plain to say “I like him a lot”.



Also, according to him, he called Fameye to inform him “people have been asking that I feature you on a song of mine” and even though Fameye sounded enthusiastic for the collaboration “it’s been a year since I sent him the song”.



Revealing the song is his hit Kokonsa, he appealed to Fameye to stop the procrastination and send in his verse.

Odarky Andy stressed the collaboration is necessary because “it’s a request by the fans”.



He noted also that the song, which is on the Sweetie album, had no “video clip and we didn’t promote it”. The focus had been on the title track, which became a hit, he said, after only three weeks upon release.



The Mentor 1 reality TV star observed with contentment how people on TikTok “have really used the Konkonsa song because people enjoy music that rebukes their opponents, and gossip is also common”.



Odarky Andy's latest song is My Prayer.