Odartey Lamptey trends amidst Funny Face’s accident saga

Funny Face and Odartey Lamptey

In the wake of Funny Face’s tragic accident, where his vehicle rammed into five people, including a mother and two kids, some netizens have attributed the development to another mental breakdown resulting from his bitter relationship with his ‘baby mama’ and his inability to have access to his children.

Funny Face, since his breakup with Vanessa in 2021, has been involved in a series of public outbursts and misconducts, some of which landed him in prison and at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.



Contemplating suicide several times, defaming showbiz industry giants including his ‘mentors’, and engaging in a gunfight among others, are some of the misconducts which many have condemned.



Following a reignited fight with his 'baby mama' over the custody of his three daughters a couple of days ago, Funny Face's March 24 act of "careless or drunk driving" which nearly claimed the lives of a mother and four others, has become a topic for discussion.



After closely analyzing all his actions, some 'fed up' netizens have berated the comedian for failing to control his emotions properly and refusing to address his private issues rationally.



Referring to an extreme case of ‘marital abyss’ where Ghanaian footballer Odartey Lamptey discovered through DNA that three of his children weren’t his, netizens said, unlike Funny Face, the soccer legend handled his situation more reasonably.



Striking a comparison between the gravity of Odartey Lamptey’s ‘DNA discovery and divorce’ and Funny Face’s ‘baby mama’ issues, they stressed that the former had more grounds to 'end it all', yet he remained resolute.

What Odartey Lamptey went through



The marriage between Odartey Lamptey and Gloria Appiah hit the rocks in 2013 after a DNA test revealed that the three children he had raised for years were not his biological children.



Odartey Lamptey recounted that close friends advised him to undertake a DNA test on the kids after receiving many recordings of activities of his ex-wife.



He, therefore, did the DNA test which he described as a defining moment which resulted in a divorce.



After the divorce, the footballer had to relinquish his 5-bedroom house in Dome and pay GHC400,000 in alimony to his ex-wife.



His ex-wife, Gloria, instead insisted on receiving the seven-bedroom East Legon Mansion, ultimately winning a lawsuit that ordered the footballer to vacate the house within an hour, leading to her occupancy.

However, in March 2022, a High Court ruling ordered Gloria Appiah to hand over keys to the East Legon mansion to the former Ghanaian football star within a month.



He is now married to Ruweida Yakubu. Their union started in 2014. Odartey has three children with Ruweida, consisting of two girls and a boy.



Funny Face’s recent fight with Vanessa



A few days before his March 24, 2024, accident on the Kasoa highway, Funny Face was spotted online lambasting the mother of his three daughters over custody issues.



In a series of posts on Instagram, he said his baby mama, upon realizing that he was steadily recovering from his mental state, took advantage of the situation and started getting closer to him.



He said Vanessa, who nearly destroyed his life by bolting with their kids for the past four years, suddenly started giving him access to them through several video calls.

However, in the latest turn of events, Funny Face said Vanessa had withdrawn all such rights and suddenly developed a cold attitude towards him.



Unclear about Vanessa’s sudden change, Funny Face is unhappy with the fact that she raised his hopes with the children and dashed them.





Funny face nso wo nkoaaa na wo yere agyae wo aaaa woogyimi saaa no , Odartey lamptey kraaa has moved on na wo . We talk to u saaaa still u are fooling tsww . Now u kee innocent people kwa . — Leo CULU Moh INT Miami???????????????? ???? ???????????????? (@fawogyimiiko) March 24, 2024

