Odweanoma paragliding field commissioned, busts unveiled

Source: John Atta-Kusi, Contributor

A ceremony has been held under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and its agencies at the Odweanoma Paragliding field to commission the upgraded paragliding field at Kwahu Atibie in the Eastern Region.

The Paragliding Field has been improved into a model event ground suitable for any recreational activity of any kind.



These include the construction of new entrance post, fencing of the event grounds, paving of the entire area, construction of an enclosed VIP catering area, resurfacing of viewing partition among others.



The busts of two noblemen who supported immensely in the development and growth of the sport in Ghana, Hon. Jake Otanka Obetsebi- Lamptey and Mr Ferdinand Ayim, his Special Assistant, was also unveiled in honour of their hard work, dedication and visionary leadership in the development of Paragliding in Ghana.



Furthermore, the Kwahu Professional Network (KPN) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and its allied agencies launched the Second edition of "Y?nk?" Kwahu, under the theme; Our home, Our strength, Our heritage as part of the activities to promote domestic tourism.

The event saw prestigious people such as the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Mrs Barbara Oteng- Gyasi, and her able deputy Minister, Alhaji Dr Ziblim Barri Iddi, the Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Hon. Samuel Aryertey and the Chief Director of the Ministry of Tourism, Mr John Yaw Agbeko, the Board of Directors of GTA, led by Madam Adelaide Ahwireng and the CEO of GTA, Mr Akwasi Agyeman. Other dignitaries include the DCE's for Kwahu West and East, Hon. Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr, and Hon. Isaac Agyepong, other heads of agencies of the Ministry of Tourism, and their staff.



Commissioning the Odweanoma Paragliding Field, the Hon. Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi acknowledged the contribution of all individuals and stakeholders for making the paragliding festival exciting and taken on an international dimension. She admonished the indigenes and Kwahu Professionals Network to help promote domestic tourism as the Ministry is poised to push investment to the area through the recently launched pillars of "Beyond the Return" project that seeks to consolidate the gains of the Year of Return and grow tourism in the country, showcase its investment potentials and solidify its diaspora engagement programmes to promote the African Renaissance.



The Hon. Minister, the CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority and all other Speakers at the Commissioning agreed to a strong collaboration between the Traditional Authority, Municipal Assembly, Stakeholders, Corporate Institutions and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and its Agencies to create a conducive environment for other tourist attractions and activities to be identified, packaged and promoted to compliment the Paragliding Festival and make the Kwahu Ridge an all-year-round tourism destination. Tourism can impact positively on the socio-economic fortunes of Kwahu and all must work together to ensure that the expected gains are realised for the benefit of all.



The Traditional Authorities were led by the Mpraesohene and Benkumhene of Kwahuman, Nana Ampadu Daduam II, and Barima Kwame Asante Bediade II respectively, Kwahuman Gyasehene and Atibiehene as well as the family of Mr Ferdinand Ayim and Jake.

