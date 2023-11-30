Ofori Amponsah claims he never married Ayisha Modi, uncertain about breaking her virginity

It appears Ofori Amponsah is the latest to deny being Ayisha Modi’s husband, after Abass Sariki did a few months ago.

The highlife singer has refuted claims that he was once married to the popular socialite cum music investor.



It can be recalled that Ofori Amponsah and Ayisha had in several instances paraded the assertion that they had been married with a daughter, who recently turned 16 years.



The first ever time this information was made public was during an interview with Delay sometime in 2020, where Ayisha disclosed that he and the highlife musician married at about 18 years ago but parted ways after a few years.



“I got married to Ofori Amponsah at age 18 when I had my first child who is currently 16 years. This marriage lasted for a few years and after that, we reunited as friends and I also helped him on a few of his projects,” she told Delay.



Earlier this year, Ofori Amponsah, validated these claims during an interview with ClassFM, “Ayisha is really my wife. We are still together. Although we have broken up and made up several times, which is normal, we are still together.”

However, when he was quizzed about this development during his latest interview with Zionfelix, Ofori Amponsah denied every bit of it.



He said although they dated and had a child together, they never got married legally.



“It is not true we married. I have not been married. Yeah, we dated as a young man at that time. When I met her, she was also very young. Something went on between us but we never got married. There’s been a bit of a distance. Sometimes, it’s hard for me to grant interviews because people don’t report exactly what I said,” he retorted.



Reacting to Ayisha Modi’s claims that he was her first boyfriend and the one who broke her virginity, Ofori Amponsah said, “How will I know? There was no blood on my bed (Laughs out loud). We were young so I’d never know.”



Watch this interview from 40 minutes onwards





