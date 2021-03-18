Ofori Amponsah could have helped me at his peak – Freddiema

Musician Ofori Amponsah and Music Producer, Fred Kyei Mensah

Renowned Ghanaian Music Producer, Fred Kyei Mensah, popularly known as Freddiema is of the opinion that Ofori Amponsah could have helped him when he was at his peak.

During a discussion on Power FM’s Entertainment show hosted by Agyemang Prempeh, he said, he believed Ofori Amponsah could have helped him because, a lot has been done in Ofori Amponsah’s music career by him and yet he received little support from the highlife singer.



According to Freddiema, the highlife musician came to him to notify him of how he acknowledges the effort and strides he has invested into him and as such, he will travel abroad with him but it never saw the light of day.



“I was there when Ofori Amponsah came to me that he acknowledges the efforts I have pushed into his music so he will travel with me to abroad.The farthest distance I have travelled on a plane is Accra to Tamale and Kumasi but since God is alive, there’s a saying that, God will surely make a way for me”, he said.

He also touched on MOG and Shatta Wale’s brouhaha saying the issue between them has revealed a lot of hidden secrets. And with his 37 years of experience in the industry, the beatmakers in Ghana have made huge mistakes because their motive behind their work some time ago was to work out of passion.



“The issue between MOG and Shatta Wale has brought up something called Pandora’s Box which is more or less like hidden secrets being revealed and with my 37 years experience in the industry I have realized that beatmakers have made a lot of mistakes because looking at this, we worked out of passion during our time” he added.