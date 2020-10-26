Ofori Amponsah rallies colleague artistes to reject awards with no money

Ofori Amponsah

Musician Ofori Amponsah has called on colleague musicians to start boycotting awards schemes that do not provide anything valuable but just plaques.

According to him, the musicians and their influence is the reason why award organizers get access to money for sponsorship so if there is nothing valuable than just a plaque, there is the need for artistes to start boycotting award schemes.



To him, the focus on just awards has made a number of artistes in the country poor and they have to beg before they can feed their family.

For him, he has already taken a stance on the issue but is calling on his colleagues to have a rethink because they are enriching others while they continue to wallow in abject poverty.



“For me if someone calls me for an award and he/she does not give me money I won’t go. If they won’t give me anything valuable I won’t go. I past receiving plaques. I have decided and I’m calling on all my colleagues to do same or else they are the same people who will laugh at us in future. It’s because of the musicians the people come to fill the venue. It’s because of the musician that the sponsorship comes through. If there is a programme and they can give out a house as the price, then why can’t they do the same for artistes?” he said while speaking in an interview with Accra-based Adom FM.