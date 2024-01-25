Ofori Amponsah to perform at GH@67 Live Concert in USA

Ofori Amponsah

Source: Nii Ashaley, Contributor

AK24 Entertainment and Snoop Entertainment are thrilled to announce the GH@67 Live Concert, an electrifying celebration set to mark Ghana's 67th Independence Day.

Scheduled for the 8th of March 2024 at The Forum (144 N Wall St, Columbus, OH 43215), this event promises an unforgettable night of music and festivities.



Ghanaian music sensation, Ofori Amponsah, renowned for his unique style and energetic performances, will take center stage as the headlining act.



Fans can anticipate a melange of musical genres, ranging from the classic tunes of Highlife to the infectious beats of Afrobeats, ensuring an experience that caters to diverse musical tastes.



As Ghana commemorates 67 years of independence, the GH@67 Live Concert stands as a testament to the nation's rich cultural heritage and its profound impact on the global music scene.

The event provides an opportunity for Ghanaians and music enthusiasts to come together in a joyous celebration of this significant milestone.



Organisers say this concert is poised to be a vibrant showcase of Ghana's cultural diversity and musical prowess, offering attendees an immersive experience that goes beyond entertainment.



