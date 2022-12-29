0
Ofori Amponsah to thrill Ghanaians in Telford, UK on January 1

Ofori Amponsah Uk Show Ofori Amponsah will perform in the UK on January 1

Thu, 29 Dec 2022 Source: Evans Gyamerah, Contributor

Ghana’s High-Life superstar Ofori Amponsah has been billed to entertain Ghanaians in the United Kingdom on New Year's Day in 2023.

The event which is being organized by Ozberga Events UK will take place at the 02 Centre in Wellington-Telford of Shropshire, on Sunday, January 1, 2023 will shower Ghanaians and other Africans in the diaspora into another new year filled with huge expectations.

Also performing on the night as a special guest will be award-winning actress cum musician Emelia Brobbey.

Tickets have been pegged at £20 and £30 for standard and VIP respectively and there will also be a table for family and friends.

Ozberga Events UK is one of the fastest-rising event organizers in the United Kingdom. In November, they held another musical concert which was headlined by legends Samini and K.K Fosu.

Interestingly, they used the event to raise funds for charity works in the Northern part of Ghana.

