Ofori Amponsah will return to the altar to complete his calling – Lazy Dogg

Former hiplife artiste Lazy Dogg

Former hiplife artiste Lazy Dogg, who is now Pastor Joel Agyemang Duah, has said that Ofori Amponsah will eventually make a comeback and continue from where he left off because he has not finished with his ordained assignment.

In an interview with Tony Best on Akoma FM’s Kwantenpong Drive on Thursday, March 18, the veteran musician, who was also a member of one of the very first hiplife musical groups in the late 90s, ANCESTEZ, said that a lot of his colleagues’ lives have been touched and they are doing the work of the Lord and believes Ofori Amponsah is one person who will get back to the altar pretty soon.



The Bible says the righteous will fall seven times and rise seven times. Falling as a believer is part of the Christian journey and I believe, Ofori will get up strong and continue from where he left off as pastor,“ Ps. Agyemang Duah had said.

Responding to whether or not Ofori Amponsah was genuinely called by God, Ps. Agyemang Duah said anybody at all can be genuinely called by God and yet fall or backslide, but the most important thing is to rise up and continue and as far as the Christian Journey is concerned, falling is part.