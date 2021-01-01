1
Ogidi Brown leads praises and worship in church after consulting 'Antoa'

Fri, 1 Jan 2021 Source: Zionfelix

After recently resorting to Antoa to take back some alleged $50,000 owed him by his former signee, Fameye, the boss of OGB Music, Ogidi Brown has been spotted in church.

He was captured in a video leading praises and worship at his church during the 31st December service.

Judging from the video, one might never believe that the same man who was singing in a church was just a few days ago in Antoa threatening to deal with Fameye.

Well, maybe Ogidi Brown is a “Part-time Christians who want to fight the full-time devil“ as Kofi Kinaata states in his song.

Watch the video below

