Ogidi Brown should be banned from signing artistes – Comedian Waris suggests

Ghanaian comedian, Abdul Waris Umaru, widely known as Comedian Waris, has proposed for the ban of the CEO of OGB Music, Ogidi Brown.

The popular comedian was shocked after Ogidi Brown terminated the contract between Cryme Officer and his record label.



In an earlier statement published by Zionfelix.net, Ogidi Brown revealed the termination of the contract was as a result of betrayal and disloyalty from Cryme Officer.



Following the publication, Waris commented “Wow Ogidi Brown??? He should be banned from signing artistes.”

Check a screenshot of his comment below.



