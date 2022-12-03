'Oh Suarez so you know how to cry?? Nonsense' - Sandra Ankobiah asks

Luis Suarez

Actress Sandra Ankobiah had staunchly supported the Black Stars throughout the World Cup, from rallying support for the team, fending off pessimists and even organizing a predict and win for the final group game.

In the end, the Black Stars lost to Uruguay by 2 - 0 but she gave out the promised prize monies.



She also joined Ghanaians in lamenting the loss to Luis Suarez and his colleagues but also had a word for the former Liverpool striker.



"Oh Suarez so you know how to cry?? Now you know how we felt. Nonsense," one of her post-game tweets read.



It was in reaction to viral photos of Suarez weeping at the prospect of exiting the tournament.



Ghana ended bottom of Group H with Portugal topping whiles South Korea finsihed second ahead of Uruguay on goal difference - both teams finished with four points apiece.

The Black Stars recorded three points from three games - losing to Portugal and Uruguay and beating South Korea. They scored five goals and conceded seven.



Coach Otto Addo has resigned his position in the post-match press conference.





The Black Stars of Ghana had one task going into their final Group H fixture at the 2022 World Cup.

Win at all costs, worse case draw against Uruguay and secure passage into the Round-of-16 stage of the competition.



The match was, however, settled with three major incidents in the first half. A penalty miss by Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew, when the score was goalless.



Then Giorgian de Arrascaeta's two goals for Uruguay which came in quick sucession, consigned the Black Stars to a second World Cup defeat against the South Americans who broke hearts of Africans in 2010.



Their 2 - 0 victory over the Black Stars was, however, not enough to get them through to the next round of the tournament as South Korea beat Portugal 2-1.



With Uruguay in dire need of a third goal to progress to the next round of the World Cup, Suarez was reduced to tears as efforts to score another goal proved futile.

Portugal and South Korea advanced from Group H as Uruguay and Ghana exited the tournament after finished 3rd and 4th respectively.



