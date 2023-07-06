Ohemaa Mercy appreciates ex-husband for supporting her after their separation

Ohemaa Mercy and ex-husband

Gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy has expressed her heartfelt appreciation to her ex-husband, Isaac Twum-Ampofo (Ike), for his unwavering support in her Tehillah Experience journey.

in a graphiconline.com report, Ohemaa Mercy revealed that Ike has continuously offered professional assistance to enhance her work, and she remains forever grateful for his contributions.



Speaking at the launch of the 10th edition of Tehillah Experience, held at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra on July 6, she publicly thanked Ike for his massive support over the years.



"I want to say a big thank you to my ex-husband Ike for his massive support over the years. This wonderful man has been there for me and keeps supporting Tehillah Experience," Ohemaa Mercy expressed her gratitude.



Ike, visibly moved by Ohemaa's remarks, acknowledged her appreciation with a wave and quietly took his seat, showcasing their mutual respect and shared commitment to the success of the Tehillah Experience.

The launch event marked the upcoming 10th anniversary of the Tehillah Experience, with this year's theme being 'Fire and Fragrance.'



The event, scheduled to take place at the Oil Dome on Sunday, August 13, promises to be a grand and impactful celebration.



A remarkable lineup of gospel artistes, including Kofi Owusu Peprah, Efe Grace, Ceccy Twum, Uncle Ato, Pastor Joe Beecham, and Diana Hamilton, will grace the stage, ensuring a spiritually uplifting and memorable evening of worship.



Ohemaa Mercy, the winner of the 2022 VGMA Gospel Song of the Year, encouraged patrons to mark their calendars and attend this year's Tehillah Experience.

She assured them that the 10th-anniversary celebration would be grand and impactful, leaving a lasting impression on their hearts.



"I want to invite everyone to join us at this year's Tehillah Experience, marking our tenth anniversary. It's going to be a grand and impactful event," Ohemaa Mercy extended her invitation.



The Tehillah Experience has grown over the years into a significant gathering of worshippers, and Ohemaa Mercy's appreciation extends not only to her ex-husband but also to all those who have supported and contributed to the success of the event.



As preparations for the Tehillah Experience continue, attendees can anticipate an unforgettable evening of worship, where the power of 'Fire and Fragrance' will be celebrated and experienced.

ADA/WA



You can also watch the latest episodes of E-Forum below.







Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV here:





Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







