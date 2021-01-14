Ohemaa Mercy cries on live TV and here's why

Gospel singer, Ohemaa Mercy shedding tears during an interview with TV3

Ghanaian gospel musician Mercy Twum Ampofo popularly known as ‘Ohemaa Mercy’ broke down in tears during an interview on TV3’s Newday on January 14, 2020.

In a bid to recount how she gathered the strength to release her new single titled ‘Ote Me Mu’ amidst her several struggles, Ohemaa Mercy could not pull herself together during the show.



According to her, that particular song was conceived after she paid a visit to highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena, who added touches to it and made it a masterpiece.



“During the COVID-19, I was praying and asking God so many questions. I was personally going through a lot and I was asking God why? I asked him if this is how he was going to leave us. I thank God for the life of Kwabena Kwabena, I love him so much. When it comes to writing songs he is really good,” she stated.



The ‘Aseda’ hitmaker also revealed some miraculous testimonies she has since received from people following the release of the song.



She recalled a particular instance where a patient was healed after listening to her new song.



“I’m speaking from my heart because the kind of testimonies coming from this song is great,” she tearfully stated.

“We were once praying on the radio while playing the song and I said asked God to do something great with this song. There a Doctor called in with his patients’ phone and started speaking in other tongues. Suddenly the patient miraculously stood on his feet,” she said with tears in her eyes.



It was earlier rumored that the award-winning gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy's marriage has collapsed for almost two years now.



In a video released on her YouTube page, Afia Schwarzenegger alleged that Ohemaa Mercy packed her belongings from her matrimonial home two days after her annual Tehilla Experience Concert in August 2019.



Watch the video below:



