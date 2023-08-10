Ohemaa Mercy discloses receiving just GHC300 in 16 years from GHAMRO royalties

Ghanaian gospel artiste Ohemaa Mercy

Renowned Ghanaian gospel artiste Ohemaa Mercy has shed light on a startling revelation about her earnings from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).

Despite her sixteen-year career in music, she disclosed receiving a meagre sum of only 300 cedis as royalties from the organization.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeekend, the award-winning singer expressed her frustrations and highlighted the challenges faced by many artists who find themselves in similar situations.



Known for her hit songs like ‘Wobeye kese’ and ‘Ote Memu,’ Ohemaa Mercy emphasized that the 300 cedis were the extent of her royalty payment since 2007.



Her revelation raises serious questions about the transparency and accountability of royalty collection and distribution within the Ghanaian music industry, particularly in relation to GHAMRO.

The organization, established to safeguard and manage the rights of musicians and songwriters, is responsible for collecting royalties on behalf of artists for public performances and broadcasts of their music.



These royalties are meant to be a vital income source, supporting artists' creative pursuits and livelihoods.



During the interview, Ohemaa Mercy expressed her frustration over the financial challenges she has faced due to the absence of proper structures to ensure rightful royalty earnings. She stated, "I received GH¢300 in 2007 and since then, I have never received any money from the royalties-sharing agency."



ADA/OGB