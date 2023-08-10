Ohemaa Mercy under backlash for supposedly casting out demons from a lady on TikTok live

Ghanaian gospel musician, Ohemaa Mercy, has been subjected to heavy backlashes on social media for conducting a live deliverance session on TikTok.

The popular gospel musician usually conducts live prayer sessions on her social media handles, however, a recent one on TikTok has stirred massive reactions from netizens.



A TikTok user who has been tagged as a witch due to her dealings on the app was invited to join the session.



There, she was commanded by Ohemaa Mercy and her team of prayer warriors to set a particular victim free and she resisted.



As a result, they engaged in a heated exchange while Ohemaa Mercy's prayer warriors chanted out prayers for the 'possessed lady' to set her victim free.



The 'Ote me mu' hitmaker then resorted to loud prayer chants, whiles commanding the demon to release those she has held captive.

At a point, the alleged witch admitted to having placed a curse on someone and had “trapped her star” and this intensified the prayers.



Suddenly, the said lady was seen tilting her head and acting as though she is feeling the impact of the prayers.



This development has since stirred massive reactions from netizens on social media.



Some critics who have not taken the situation lightly, have expressed disappointment in Ohemaa Mercy, in whom they had higher expectations.



Others claimed that the incident was staged adding that, it is a mere publicity stunt to generate hype for her upcoming “Tehillah Experience” concert.









