Ohemaa Woyeje and Xandy Kamel showcase their dangerous dance moves as they battle it out

The two females and another person in the studio engaged in a serious dance off

Ghanaian media personality, Ohemaa Woyeje turned a year older on Friday, December 24, 2020.

In making the day a memorable one, Ohemaa, who plies her trade with Angel FM in Accra, engaged in a dance battle with actress-Xandy Kamel.



Right in the studio of Angel FM, Ohemaa Woyeje, Xandy Kamel and another man displayed their dance moves.



It got to a time that the ladies looked tired and Xandy at apoint threw in the towel.



However, the man continued with his dance moves in the video available to Zionfelix.net.

The day was a happy one for the popular radio presenter.



Watch the video below:



