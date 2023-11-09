Ohemaa Woyeje narrates how Delay left Top Radio

Media personality, Ohemaa Woyeje, has given her account of how Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, departed from Top Radio, saying she did not inform the station’s management earlier.

She noted that Delay informed the Director of Top Radio a day before she departed from the station, which made the hierarchy livid because she should have done so earlier for them to plan ahead.



She indicated that Delay never liked her because of how she performed to keep the listeners of Top Radio when she took over as the host of her show.



Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Ohemaa Woyeje recounted how Delay left Top Radio by giving the station’s management short notice which made them angry and disappointed in her.



“When she was leaving the station [Top Radio], she did not resign nor give any letter to the management so the director was furious about it. It was a day before her departure that she informed him, so he was not happy at all.



"Many presenters applied to do the job but the director asked me to replace her. I did well with the show so the listeners stayed. Probably she was not happy because I did well. She did not want to admit she had worked at Top Radio before so you should know this kind of person,” Ohemaa Woyeje said.



She added that Delay’s malicious motive of collapsing the station after her departure backfired and pained her greatly.

“When she left us to Oman FM she did not want to acknowledge that there was somebody because the listeners did not follow her. It is like leaving a station and thinking that it would collapse because of your absence and it does not happen that way.”



Ohemaa Woyeje has been making some remarks about Delay in recent times accusing her of being a pretender and egoistic person.



Watch the video below







