0
Menu
Entertainment

Ohemaa Woyeje welcomes her second child

Ohemaa Woyeje Pregnant 2s.jpeg Radio presenter, Ohemaa Woyeje

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian radio personality Ohemaa Woyeje announced the birth of her second child, a girl, in an Instagram post that has been welcomed with hundreds of congratulatory messages.

The new mom has been missing in action for the greater part of this year. The popular presenter's long absence has finally been explained.

The second-time mom has been congratulated by one of her very good friends, actress Afia Schwarzenegger, who initially broke the news and confirmed the gender of the newborn.

"And it's a girl II Congratulations Yaa Maame @ohemaawoyeje," she captioned an image of Ohemaa glowing in her baby bump.

The broadcast journalist is married to Emmanuel Yaw Owusu Kusi.

The couple's first child, Maame Akosua Sarpomaa, was delivered three years ago.

Check out the photos below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DJ Ohemaa Woyeje (@ohemaawoyeje)



View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ????Queen Afia Schwarzenegger???? (@queenafiaschwarzenegger)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin