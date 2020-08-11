Entertainment

Oheneyere Gifty Anti celebrates daughter’s third birthday

Oheneyere Gifty Anti and daughter, Nyame Anuonyam

Seasoned journalist, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has splashed her Facebook timeline with lovely photos of her daughter, Nyame Anuonyam on the occasion of her third birthday.

The multiple award-winning journalist shared photos of her daughter who was regally clothed to represent her royal roots.



Nyame Anuonyam was clothed in regal different regal Kente and adorned her hair and head with exquisite beads to match the rich Ghanaian fabric.



In captioning the photos, Oheneyere Gifty Anti wrote: “3 Years ago today…. God sent me my personal special Angel!!A royal gift to Nana Ansah Kwao IV, to be his Ahenkan (First child of the stool)To the people of Adumasa, as their PrincessTo many, as a sign of Hope and God’s Faithfulness!!!A child of my old age, so precious and Devine!!I have learnt so much from her and today, I just want to celebrate her!!Happy Birthday Nyame Animuonyam Ahenkan Oheneba OheneNana Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim – Misa!! (Go figure ????)My Piesie (my first child) May God bless and prosper you!May you Grow in Grace and Power!May you never forget who you are and who’s you are!!!Shine, Lead, do exploits, excel ,,, And never Forget your God!!Thank you for making me a blessing!!!Nyame Ay3 Bi!!! All Glory to God”

The photos and message which were posted at the stroke of dawn, have attracted a lot of reactions and comments from fans and followers of the journalist.



Gifty is married to Nana Ansah Kwao IV, Chief of Akwamu Adumasa.



She gave birth to their first child on 11 August 2017.

