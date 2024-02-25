Ohio African Community Excellence Awards USA: Nana Romeo named as Board Member

Nana Romeo is the host of Accra FM's midmorning show

The Ohio African Community Excellence Awards USA has announced Abdul Karim, renowned as Nana Romeo as a member of its board.

A distinguished figure in the community, the Accra FM show host, according to the statement issued, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to his role as he joins the scheme in its mission to recognize outstanding contributions within the African communities in Ohio.



In an official statement, the organization expressed its enthusiasm for the appointment, highlighting Romeo's extensive background.



Below is the full statement.



Ohio African Community Excellence Awards USA, a leading award scheme to recognize individuals, groups, businesses and organizations making a remarkable impact in the African communities in Ohio, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Abdul Karim as a board member to its board of directors, effective immediately.



Mr. Abdul Karim brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having served in various leadership positions in his career.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Abdul Karim to join our board," said the Chair of the Board. "His passion and dedication to our mission will be invaluable as we continue to grow and serve our community."



Mr. Abdul Karim expressed his excitement about joining the organization, stating, "I am honored to be part of Ohio African Community Excellence Awards USA and look forward to contributing to its important work.”



Ohio African Excellence Awards USA is confident that Mr. Abdul Karim will provide strong leadership and guidance to the board, driving the organization continued success and growth.



