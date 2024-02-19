Ohio African Community Excellence Awards USA appoints Captain Smart as board chair

Captain Smart

The Ohio African Community Excellence Awards USA, a leading award scheme that recognizes individuals, groups, businesses and organizations making remarkable impacts in the African communities in Ohio, is pleased to announce the appointment of Blessed Godsbrain Smart as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Blessed Godsbrain Smart brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having served in various leadership positions in his career.



As Chairman, Blessed Godsbrain Smart will provide strategic guidance and oversight to the organization's management team, ensuring alignment with the board's vision and goals.



He will also play a key role in fostering strong relationships with stakeholders and enhancing the organization's reputation.



"We are thrilled to welcome Blessed Godsbrain Smart to our team," said the board of directors



"His exceptional leadership skills and deep understanding of our industry will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate."

Blessed Godsbrain Smart expressed his excitement about joining the organization, stating, "I am honoured to serve as Chairman of Ohio African Community Excellence Awards USA and work alongside a talented team committed to excellence. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and growth."



Ohio African Excellence Awards USA is confident that Blessed Godsbrain Smart will provide strong leadership and guidance to the board and management team, driving the organization's continued success and growth.







