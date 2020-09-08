Entertainment

Okada is good for the people - Stonebwoy joins Mahama’s call

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy sitting on Okada at Ashaiman

GhPage News has chanced on a viral video of Stonebowoy massively endorsing the use of ‘Okada'(commercial motorcycle) which the flagbearer of the NDC John Dramani Mahama has promised to legalise when voted into power.

The Bhim president who recently visited Ashaiman had to engage the service of an okada since there was hectic traffic in the town forcing him to park his car.



In a video sighted on social media, the Dancehall artiste could be seen sitting behind an Okada while narrating what made him go for that mode of transportation.



He said: “Sometimes were need to join the Okada charley…too much traffic my guy. Okada is good for the people. Ashaiman boy… I had to join the Okada because of too much traffic”

