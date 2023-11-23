Okada is the number 1 killer in Ghana, yet you want to legalize it - Vim Lady descends on Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama and Vim Lady

Controversial media personality, Afia Pokua, also known as Vim Lady, has chastised the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, over his intention to legalize Okada business.

According to her, If John Mahama goes ahead to legalize the Okada business (commercial motorbike transport services) in Ghana, it would only lead to a surge in road accidents, thereby increasing the rate at which people lose their lives.



She bemoaned why John Mahama would yield to pressure from some of the Okada drivers in the country and legalize their business, which could jeopardize the lives of the citizenry.



Speaking on the Egyaso Gyaso political show aired on Okay FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Vim Lady, lambasted John Mahama for the idea and admonished him to reconsider his decision and if possible, discard it to protect lives.



“It is the same way because of our wicked mentality we convinced Mahama to legalize Okada meanwhile it is the number 1 killer in Ghana. When you say it people complain there are no jobs, let us build factories. So because there are no jobs is it good to kill yourself? Does it make sense to you? If you study the MTTD report, previously it was Taxis and trotro that caused accidents but right now Okada is the number one cause of accidents in Ghana," she said.



She added: “Even when the police enforce rules for Okada riders to wear helmets they will threaten not to vote. When Mahama was President in 2016, 37 Military Hospital drivers threatened not to vote for Mahama because soldiers were arresting them and they did.”

Background



It will be recalled that John Mahama said he would legalize the Okada business (commercial motorbike transport services) should he win the 7 December 2020 polls.



Speaking to the chiefs, people and party supporters at Kpando in the Volta Region on Friday, 21 August 2020, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said: “I've been seeing young people who have finished school and they can’t find a job and, so, they are look for something they can do and many of our young people are riding motorcycles and transporting people from place to place, and we call them Okada”.



“But in our law, it says Okada is illegal but Okada is a reality, it has come to stay, you can't stop it, and, so, I've suggested and I say when we come into office, we will legalise Okada but we will regulate it," Mr Mahama said.



He explained further: “We will regulate it and we will give them training so that they can do their business safely without causing the lives of people, they must obey all the traffic regulations in order that they be allowed to pursue their profession”.

Okada serves as the main means of transport for so many communities in the most remote and rural parts of the country such as northern Ghana even though they are also popular in the big cities due to the convenience they afford users in terms of beating traffic.







