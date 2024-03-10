Okese 1 lost father, dogs, Range Rover and is selling his house in a space of 6 months - Medikal

Rapper Medikal says he is ready to support his colleague Okese 1, who is currently going through difficult moments.
The artiste in a video that has gone viral, tells a very sad and harrowing tale of things happening to the once-rich young guy.
In Medikal’s video, he talks about Okese 1’s fall from grace with the death of his dogs, and his father and a move to sell his house to support himself.
Medikal worries about the fact that his Range Rover caught fire and got burned.
To Medikal, all that’s happening to Okese One “is spiritual and he needs all the help”.
The Rapper is ready to support him get back on his feet regardless of what he did to him in the past.
Okese 1 lost his dogs one morning, Range Rover got burnt, lost his dad and now wants to sell his house within a span of six months? Naa this is serious, pray for Okese 1
